Separatists’ recommendations for JK students highlighted their role in stirs against forces: NIA

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has accessed various recommendation letters by separatists for Pakistani visas for students from Jammu and Kashmir whereby their contributions in the stir against the security forces were highlighted, officials have said.
The NIA had earlier red flagged admissions to medical institutions in Pakistan on the recommendations of separatists in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them as an “alternative mechanism” for funding of terror groups. (AGENCIES)
