Udhampur’s girl wins voice of Punjab ‘Chota Champ’ season 6 title

JAMMU: A girl from a small village of district Udhampur, not only win hearts of many with her singing but also the Voice of Punjab ‘Chota Champ’ title telecast of PTC Punjabi.

Ananya Sharma,11, a class seventh student of Army Public School, Udhampur, brought laurels to the State by winning the title.

“It is a proud moment for all of us,” says Arun Kaul, a proud father, serving as Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police. (AGENCIES)