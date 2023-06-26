Udhampur DC seeks strict implementation of labour, environment laws

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 26: Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Sachin Kumar Vaishya today convened a meeting of officers of line departments here in Mini Conference Hall DC Office Complex to formulate the roadmap for inspection of industries.

Detailed deliberations were held on various aspects which include Conducting inspections, checking of Air and Water quality, setting up of Safety measures at work places, wages of labour laws, Tax evasion, and details of CSR etc.

During the meeting, the DC enquired about the industrial estates functioning in the district as setting up of new industrial units is directly linked with the employment and income generation of that area, but without compromising the well being of labour and environment. Manager SICOP informed that there is one industrial estate in the district having 175 industrial units, of which 105 are functional.

Concerned officers were directed to conduct inspection of all industrial units and submit the report within 15 days without fail.

The Officer from PCB was directed to ensure comprehensive check of pollution level of Air and water quality in and around Industrial area and prepare the site plan. He directed the concerned to organise “Polythene-free” campaign in order to raise awareness against the use and sale of illegal polythene and single use plastic.

ALC was directed to visit Industrial estate and sensitize the labourers about the schemes of the department and also ensure that they are working in a safe and hassle free environment. The concerned officer was directed to take every necessary initiative to ensure that labourers welfare and wellbeing. He also directed the SICOP to ensure that these industries don’t dump their waste on connecting roads and drains inside the industrial area and clean the drains regularly and discourage use of polythene.