Attach properties acquired through drug trade: SSP Pulwama

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jun 26: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Pulwama today directed the officers in the districts to attach properties acquired through drug trade while emphasizing the identification of known and suspected drug traders and smugglers in the districts.

This directive was given during a day-long workshop cum training program on the investigation of NDPS cases, held at DPO Pulwama, aimed at honing the skills of IOs (Investigating Officers).

Various crucial control measures were emphasized by the SSP, including the establishment of dedicated WhatsApp groups for intelligence sharing among various stakeholders, as prescribed under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Additionally, he directed the attachment of properties acquired through the drug trade and stressed the attachment and freezing of bank accounts of known and suspected drug traders and smugglers in the district, followed by appropriate legal action against them.

The SSP also emphasized the need to identify payment methods conducted through hidden channels, including the dark net. He stated, “Hardcore drug suppliers should be recommended for detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS), and their assets or properties, accumulated through illegal means of narco-business, should be attached in accordance with the law.”

The meeting was attended by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Pulwama, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Hqrs Pulwama, DySP PCs, DySP DAR Pulwama, SHOs, Incharge PPs of District Pulwama, and the Anti-Narcotics team. Resource persons from ANTF Kashmir were also invited to the workshop to provide training to IOs and share their expertise.

During the event, the SSP emphasized the importance of professional investigation in these cases to ensure that the accused individuals are brought to justice. He highlighted the initiatives implemented by the Police to prevent drug abuse within the district.

Furthermore, it was announced that a workshop was conducted to enhance the investigation skills of IOs in the district, aiming to equip them with advanced techniques and methodologies to effectively handle complex investigative challenges.

Resource personnel from ANTF Kashmir actively participated in the training, sharing their expertise and insights to enrich the learning experience.