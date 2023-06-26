Raina loses no-confidence vote in Baramulla MC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 26: President Municipal Council Baramulla today lost the floor test after a no-confidence motion was moved against him.

Tauseef Raina, President MC Baramulla lost the floor test by a margin of one vote.

The councillors who claim to have affiliation with the BJP and the DPAP led by Ghulam Nabi Azad joined hands and had moved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent president 15 days ago.

He said after no-confidence motion, a floor test was mandated for the incumbent president to prove his majority.

He, however, lost the floor test today by a margin of one vote. 10 councillors voted against Raina. The next president will be elected soon.