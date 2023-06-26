Ban on use of two-wheelers by students in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 26: In response to increasing concerns over reckless driving, stunt biking, and the disregard for safety measures among school students, authorities today implemented a blanket ban on the use of motorcycles during school hours for students below 18 years of age in Central and North Kashmir.

The Joint Director for the School Education Department, Central and North, in this regard has issued a letter to the Chief Education Officers of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora highlighting the need for immediate action.

The directive comes as a response to numerous complaints circulating in the media and social circles regarding the alarming incidents involving school boys and their unruly behaviour while riding two-wheelers.

The Joint Director in the letter has expressed concern over the lack of objection or control from school management and the resultant injuries, accidents and loss of lives.

Stressing that such incidents can be avoided with proper counselling, advice and strict measures, the officer has called for a comprehensive ban in and around school premises.

Accordingly, the Chief Education Officers of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora have been directly instructed by the Joint Director to sensitize all heads of Government and private schools regarding the ban, underlining that the students below the age of 18 years are strictly prohibited from using bikes or scooters during school hours.

Furthermore, the directive emphasized the mandatory use of helmets and possession of driving licenses issued by competent authorities for students who are allowed to ride bikes or scooters. The Chief Education Officers were urged to ensure strict compliance with these safety measures.

To enforce the ban effectively, the concerned Zonal Education Officers have been instructed to conduct surprise checks in and around both Government and private institutions.

They have been asked to work to discourage the trend of motorcycle use among students and prioritize the safety and security of all students, thus maintaining discipline, morality, and decency within school premises.

The Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, along with the SSP Traffic City and SSP Traffic Rural, has been requested to intensify surprise checks on bike and scooter riders, and have been specifically instructed to intercept underage students who fail to wear helmets or possess valid driving licenses.

The officials said that the implementation of the blanket ban and the collaborative efforts of educational authorities and law enforcement agencies are aimed at promoting a safe and secure environment for students in Central and North Kashmir.