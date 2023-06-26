Common man suffering due to wrong Govt policies: Dr Manohar Lal

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 26: Former minister Dr Manohar Lal Sharma today said that common man in Jammu and Kashmir is suffering on account of wrong policies of the Government.

He asserted that due to the “anti-people” policies adopted by the Government, unemployment is at its peak, inflation has gone out of control amid the sky rocketing prices of essential commodities.

The former minister observed this while interacting with various cross sections of people during his tour to Taalu (Baggan), Dingi Simbli, Ramgarh (Pallan), Dewal, Dadwara, Kandharnu and Rajwalta villages.

Dr Manohar said that it is unfortunate that the Government of India seems to have misplaced priorities for J&K, otherwise the first and the foremost priority for the Union Government should have been immediate restoration of Statehood to J&K which would have eventually paved the way for resumption of democratic processes.

He said that people in J&K are already reeling under severe pressure of economic depression, coupled with unemployment and rising inflation. “Administratively also the people in J&K feel suffocated and are waiting eagerly for a democratically elected government to address their sufferings,” he said and alleged that the people at the helm in Delhi seem to be least bothered about these important public issues and are instead adding to their woes by their rushed decisions.

Taking into consideration the plight of business community and the alarming rate of unemployment, Dr Manohar urged the Prime Minister to announce a special package for J&K. “Don’t fall prey to the political maneuvering who will try to garner your support with hollow slogans,” he observed.

Dr Manohar expressed grave concern over the lack of basic amenities, such as civic facilities and infrastructure, prevailing in Billawar constituency. He emphasized that issues like inadequate drinking water and power supply have reached a critical level, leading to public demonstrations, particularly by women and children.