Ex-MLA urges Admn to address public issues

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 26: Provincial president of the Youth wing of J&K National Conference for Jammu region, Ajaz Jan has appealed to the JK UT Administration to address the burning public issues in Poonch district.

Jan paid visit to village Arai in Mandi Tehsil of district Poonch and participated in the Urs. On the occasion, Sayeed Peer Anayat Bukhari prayed for peace and progress of the country in general and J&K in particular.

Ex-MLA visited village Barachar (Markot) and inspected the newly constructed road in the area. He mentioned that the road work in Barachar was started in 2009 during the regime of National Conference but was halted due to severe reason. The work was finally completed in 2023.

During the interaction with people, Jan noted that people are not receiving ration for a long time for BPL families. Substandard material is being used in laying PHE pipes. The water pipes are also not being laid as per the specification in Mandi and Poonch. He raised concerned over the deplorable condition of roads in remote areas of district Poonch.

Jan observed that people residing in far-flung areas were still struggling for basic necessities like water, electricity, and healthcare. He criticized the government for not taking people’s issues seriously. He observed that the administration was in deep slumber and no one was taking care of the people’s issues.

Ex-MLA appealed to the Lt Governor to take note of people’s issues and issue necessary directions to the appropriate authority concerned to address the grievances without further delay. He also urged the people of district Poonch to support and strengthen the base of National Conference.

Prominent among those who accompanied Jan included- Mohd Rustam, Mohd Bashir, Khalil Chowan- Sarpanch, Shamim Shah Naib Sarpanch, Ranja Faried, Abbul Jabar Tantary, Ch Majeed, Mushtaq Ahmed and others.