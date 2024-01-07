UCO Bank celebrates 82nd Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: The UCO Bank main branch of Raghunath Bazaar today celebrated its 82nd Foundation Day with customers and prominent businessmen of the city, here.

Besides the celebrations, the Branch also organized a medical camp in support with Government Ayurvedic Hospital of Directorate of Ayush, J&K. The visiting customers were medically examined by the team of doctors and provided with free medicines and health supplements.

Earlier, Assistant General Manager (AGM), Ravinder Singh in the presence of Senior Manager, Sanjeev Munshi and other staff presented a brief note of the Bank’s presence in J&K and expressed thanks to the customers for being a pillar of support during all these years.

Among those prominent customers of the bank, who spoke on the occasion were Jugal Kishore Mahajan (Krishna Coal Traders), Virender Puri (Puri Exclusive), Anil Leekha (Jay Kay Tours and Travels) and Rakesh Kumar Gupta (R K Gupta and Co.)