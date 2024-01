Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 6: Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman District Development Council, Budgam called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

A delegation of J&K General Line Teachers Forum called on the Lt Governor and expressed gratitude to the UT Administration for upgradation and modernisation of school education system.

Later, a delegation of former Broadcast Assistants, All India Radio Srinagar also called on the Lt Governor.