UAE Air Force commander meets IAF chief

NEW DELHI, Sept 26: Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence Maj Gen Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al Alawi on Monday met Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and they discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral ties, the IAF said. Both the chiefs also talked about means to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“Major General Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al Alawi, Commander UAE Air Force and Air Defence called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today. The two Chiefs discussed ways & means to enhance existing bilateral ties & strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the IAF tweeted.

The Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also shared a couple of pictures of the meeting of the two chiefs.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the IAF greeted the Military Engineer Services on its 100th Raising Day.

“Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all air warriors felicitate all personnel of the Military Engineer Services on the occasion of their 100th Raising day. We acknowledge and appreciate the yeoman service rendered by MES over the years and the key role played by them in nation building,” it wrote on the microblogging site. (PTI)