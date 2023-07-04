Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 4: Two youth drowned in Ranjit Sagar Dam, Basholi while taking bath in the dam today.

The four youth had come from neighbouring Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh (HP) for a picnic to the Ranjit Sagar Dam, Basholi.

All the four started taking a bath in the dam. However two drowned in the dam due to strong current of water. The other two who hesitated to go in the deep waters reached the shore safely.

They said that despite their advise not to go ahead they went deep into the water and were drowned in the strong current.

A police team led by SHO, Jaswinder Singh reached on the spot and started rescue operation. He also called SDRF Team to start search operation. The joint team of police, SDRF and local youth put efforts to fish out the bodies from the dam but could not locate them till last reports came in. The youth were identified as Sahil, 19, son of Kishori of Sadar Bazar Dalhousie and

Gagan, 20, son of Kunj Lal also of Sadar Bazar Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh.

The Basholi police has informed the family members of the youth.

Panic gripped the area after the news spread and large number of local people rushed to the spot while some local youth assisted police and SDRF in rescue operation also.

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the incident. In a tweet the Minister said “Disturbed to learn about the unfortunate drowning of two boys, Gagan Verma and Sahil Tandon at Purthu Basholi in District Kathua,. As informed by SSP Kathua Sh Shiv Dev Singh, local police, SDRF and Local Boating Association divers are conducting rescue operation. Hoping for the best and praying for the safety of the boys.”