Two women among 3 die of COVID in Jammu, daily recoveries exceed new cases

Chamber says shops will remain closed on Saturday, Sunday

55 prisoners test +ve in jail, 13 JKBL staffers infected

22 more in Civil Sectt, yatris, tourists found positive

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 28: Two women were among three persons who died of COVID-19 while 1440 fresh positive cases were reported in Jammu division today but, significantly, daily recoveries stood at 1918 which were nearly 500 more than the new cases.

Fifty five prisoners in Bhaderwah Jail in Doda district have tested positive for COVID-19. Some of them were asymptomatic while others were symptomatic. All of them have been isolated to ensure that rest of the detenues don’t get infected.

Few days back, some prisoners had tested positive for the virus in the District Jail Ambphalla.

Twenty two more employees were found infected in the Civil Secretariat. They belonged to different departments including NIC, Science & Technology, GAD, Assembly, Forest, Security SHQ, Law, Information & Technology, PWD, Home, Industries & Commerce, Housing and Urban Development and Rural Development,

Thirteen officials of Jammu and Kashmir Bank including seven at Satwari branch and six at Canal Road branch, eight persons at Sabzi Mandi Narwal, four employees of Shree Toyota Motors and three tourists from Dalhousie in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh also tested positive for pathogen here.

Four pilgrims of holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji were found infected on their arrival at Katra Railway Station.

A 35-year-old woman hailing from Kamsar Haveli in Poonch district, who was partially vaccinated while a 75-year-old man from Near Radio Station Haveli in Poonch, who was fully vaccinated, died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri and District Hospital Poonch respectively.

Both of them had no no-morbidities.

A 70-year-old woman from village Badyal Qazian in RS Pura tehsil of Poonch district, who was fully vaccinated but co-morbid, died in the GMC Jammu. He was co-morbid too.

Three fresh casualties have taken Corona toll in Jammu region to 2268, the highest being 1195 in Jammu district, 245 in Rajouri, 159 Kathua, 143 Udhampur, 140 Doda, 120 Samba, 107 Poonch, 69 Ramban and 45 each in Reasi and Kishtwar districts.

Among 1440 fresh COVID cases in Jammu division, 763 were reported from Jammu district, 111 in Udhampur, 106 Ramban, 104 Samba, 103 Doda, 91 Poonch, 68 Kathua, 43 Rajouri, 30 Kishtwar and 21 in Reasi district.

As against 1440 fresh cases, 1918 persons today recovered from the virus bringing down number of active positive cases in Jammu region to 11110.

Jammu region now has 1,53,740 Corona cases. Among them, 1,40,362 have recovered from the virus while there were 2268 casualties.

The UT of Ladakh today reported 133 fresh COVID positive cases including 87 in Leh and 46 in Kargil.

Active positive cases in Ladakh now stood at 1250—953 in Leh and 297 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu president Arun Gupta tonight announced that markets will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

He announced the decision after meeting with Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langar.

Today, there was no impact of lockdown which was to be enforced from 2 pm as per the Government decision as the Chamber insisted on opening of shops and other business establishments.

However, after meeting with the Divisional Commissioner, Gupta announced that shops will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Gupta said the Divisional Commissioner has assured the Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation that he will take up the issue with Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and ensure that fresh decision is taken on weekend lockdown so that the trade doesn’t suffer.

Gupta said the traders across the region are themselves ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour by the shopkeepers as well as customers like social distancing and wearing of masks.

“All steps are being taken to ensure that there is no overcrowding in the markets,” Gupta said.