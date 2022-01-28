Cong only secular option for J&K people: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today said that Congress party is the only secular alternative acceptable to people in J&K and urged its cadres to strength it.

This was stated by former minister Bhalla while taking stock of the organizational affairs and activities in Jammu region and urged upon the party cadres to work for the well being of the people, as the Congress is the only secular alternative acceptable to people in J&K. He described Congress party as a vibrant force in J&K and asked the party cadres to strengthen Congress under the dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He urged the cadres to strengthen the party and expose the failures and wrong policies of BJP Govt in J&K, which is responsible for the current situation prevailing in J&K.

Bhalla expressed serious concern over the extremely volatile situation in J&K, describing it as fall out of wrong policies adopted by both J&K and Central Governments as a result, the situation has turned from bad to worse, besides vitiating atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the State especially in Valley. He also apprised the gathering about Congress party’s efforts for restoration of peace, although the situation in the Valley is so grim, but the Congress party is working for peace.

Reiterating that Congress has bigger responsibilities at national level, the former minister today claimed that his Party was the only alternative before people of Jammu and Kashmir for getting their regional aspirations fulfilled. He said that Congress is the only option left before the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said people have bitter experience of double engine Govt of BJP.

Bhalla alleged that BJP betrayed the massive mandate of the people of Jammu and by dividing and downgrading the Princely historical state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Unions Territories. He said the people of Jammu & Kashmir are feeling deceived by BJP’s uncalled for moves in J&K, the people of Jammu, especially youth are feeling robbed of their jobs, land and BJP has pushed the people towards identity and culture crisis.

Bhalla claimed that Congress, during its tenure had proved how to provide pro-people governance to the people by bringing total transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Government. “We set an example of good governance during Congress’s regime wherein every individual was provided with the equal opportunity of growth and development”, he added.