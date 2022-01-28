Hotel bars & restaurant employees demand no weekend lockdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: Employees of hotel bars and restaurants have appealed the Government administration to review the decision of weekend Covid lockdown as the same was adversely affecting their livelihood.

“Covid restrictions, particularly the weekend lockdown are once again rendering many of us jobless or further reduction in salaries as the profit of employers has lessen and the ultimate victim is poor employee,” they said while talking to media persons, here today.

They rued that spread of Covid pandemic and consequent restrictions, which began with unprecedented lockdown in March 2020 brought disaster for the private employees as a number of them were fired or left with no option other than to work on reduced salary.

“We also remained jobless for more than a year and re-started working only a few months back on reduced salary but the fresh restrictions in view of third wave of Corona are once against threatening our livelihood,” they said.

While elaborating, they said that weekend lockdown was particularly a matter of concern for their livelihood as closure of hotel bars and restaurants for three days would lead to retrenchment of workers or further reducing their salaries by the employers.

In response to a query, the aggrieved employees said that the Government permission of allowing take away service was of no use for the hotel bars and restaurants.

“Thorough the medium of press, we appeal the Government authorities to reconsider the decision of weekend lockdown so that we may not lose our job,” they said.