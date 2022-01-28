Sagar asks NC cadre to gear up for meeting challenges

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: National Conference general secretary Ali Mohd Sagar today exhorted the party cadre to further gear up rank and file to meet the challenges faced to Jammu and Kashmir unitedly by upholding the philosophy of communal and regional amity.

Addressing meeting of Provincial office bearers, heads of organizational wings, Zonal presidents and District presidents Jammu/ Samba at party office here today Sagar expressed concern over the uncertainty looming large in J&K and hoped that the cadre will remain steadfast in their resolve to fight for the right cause, which has been a proud legacy of the National Conference.

Sagar stressed the need of further strengthening the party at the grass-roots level by enhancing the public outreach, saying the people across Jammu and Kashmir besides Ladakh have many hopes with the National Conference, which has all along stood for welfare and dignity of all the segments of population. He said the biggest asset and the legacy of the party is its immense faith in unity in diversity, which it has demonstrated during most testing times of its history.

He said the NC will remain in the forefront to seek justice for the people of all the regions and the sub-regions. “Public interest is sacrosanct for us”, he said and urged the functionaries to articulate the problems of the people at appropriate forums for seeking redressal to these.

“We will uphold the interests of the people at all costs in every forum”, Sagar maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta expressed anguish over misgovernance and lack of accountability in the administration, saying this has created a peculiar situation with the people feeling of being pushed to the wall. Gupta referred to the problems of the people, especially unemployed youth, saying the approach of the administration is so casual that no cognizance is being taken to the protests being held for redressal of grievances.

Senior leaders Khalid Suharwardy, BM Sharma, Saudagar Chand Gupta, Ragbir Singh Manhas, CM Sharma, Dinesh Chouhan, Vijay Lochan, AG Gani Teli, Bimla Luthra, Rampaul, SS Bunty, Vijay Laxmi Dutta, Pardeep Bali and others were also present.