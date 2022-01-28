Rana decries attempts of some Kashmiri politicians in vitiating Jammu’s atmosphere

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today decried the attempts of a few politicians of Kashmir in vitiating the atmosphere of Jammu and trying to divide the people, saying they will not be allowed to succeed in their designs.

“Some politicians from Kashmir frequently visit Jammu and try to create a wedge between various segments of the society”, Rana said while addressing a congregation at Barn in Tehsil Bhalwal of the Jammu district, organized by Baba Chanchal Singh.

Rana said that such politicians who come to Jammu from the Valley and try to divide people here, will not succeed in destroying this pluralistic region in the way they destroyed Kashmir. The people of Jammu live in peace and will continue to live in communal harmony and brotherhood, he added.

He said coexistence is Jammu’s DNA and those trying to pollute it know well that the people of this region, irrespective of caste and religion, cannot be dissuaded from their chosen path by any incitement or provocation. The divisive leaders are making highly inflammatory statements during their picnic to this region and leave with sowing the seeds of hatred. He wondered how these leaders who were swearing by Jammu’s secular ethos and hospitality since years, but now see everything in danger.

“There is no danger or threat to any religious or ethnic group in Jammu”, Rana declared while recalling the BJP’s solemn pledge about ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, saying if there is any danger to anyone, it is those myopic political leaders who sustain on division in the society. By creating fear psychosis, these leaders are actually harming the interest of the people they pretend to be the Messiahs of, he added.

Batting strongly for an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana said that bureaucratic governance cannot be a replacement to a political government.

Bureaucratic governance is no replacement for a political government”, Rana said.

“Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is a veteran politician. He has been MP six times and also been minister. He has a lot of experience in governance. The administration is being run in a good way,” he said.

“The bureaucracy in Jammu and Kashmir is efficient. They are hardworking people. We are proud of the bureaucracy and police in Jammu and Kashmir,” Rana said.

Stressing the need for an elected government, Mr Rana said people have easy reach to elected representatives and elected representatives also have a responsibility towards the people.

“The elected representatives serve as a bridge,” the BJP leader said.

Rana said that leaders of different political parties should play their roles and become bridges between the people and the administration to resolve problems.

Referring to burgeoning unemployment, Rana said this is the biggest issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Saudagar Singh Sarpanch Barn, Gani Mohd, Shamsher Singh, Sanjeev Singh, Balwant Singh and others.