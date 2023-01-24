Two way traffic on highway to commence by 15th March: CS

Sgr-Jmu NH closed only for 8 hours this winter

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the status of development of different roads and highways connecting different parts of the UT.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD; Secretary, Transport; Deputy Commissioner, Ramban; Transport Commissioner, Representatives from NHAI and other concerned officers.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to ensure that there is smooth movement of traffic on the National Highway during these winters. He asked them to be ever ready with requisite men and machinery to deal with the weather vagaries. He stressed on minimising disruptions and ensuring that traffic movement remains uninterrupted throughout the year. He reiterated that traffic on this National Highway should move in both ways after 15th March as much of the bridges and tunnels being constructed would get completed by then.

He enjoined upon the officers to focus on the difficult stretches between Banihal and Ramban. He urged them to take instant measures in case of inclement weather. He took note of the under construction bridges at Maitra, Ramban and one at Jaiswal. He passed on directions to the concerned to accelerate the pace of work so that these vital connections are completed soon.

The Chief Secretary stressed on developing roads leading to the tourist spots of Mantalai and Sanasar. He maintained that the better road links to these places would give boost to the tourism there as these places have great potential as tourist destinations.

He also reviewed the status of roads developed under Bharat Mala programme and its allied infrastructure. He enquired about different roads and bridges taken up by the PWD for construction in the length and breadth of the UT.

The Chief Secretary stressed on developing the internal roads in both the cities. He remarked that the face of any region are its roads. He made out that road networks facilitate development of whole regions besides adding to the beauty and aesthetics of the city. He urged the concerned Departments not only to just maintain city roads but develop them on modern lines too.

He directed face lift of the entry point of UT at Lakhanpur in district Kathua. He remarked that it should be attractive befitting the pace of progress and development.

Dr Mehta directed the traffic police to strictly maintain lane discipline on the road and take all the steps against the violators including e-Challaning. He asked them to act tough on those resort to road side parking and disrupt others.

The meeting was informed that this winter the Sgr-Jmu National Highway remained closed for just 8 hours in total as against 220 hours in previous winter. No full day was lost in last two years due to closure of NH. It was further given out that in order to ensure movement of traffic on both the sides of the Highway the T5 tunnel would be dedicated to public on 15th of March and Jaiswal bridge on 15th of February this year.

Moreover it was said that the pace on other road projects is smooth and would be completed oin a given time frame.