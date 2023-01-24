J&K Bank commissions ATM in Kupwara, CRM at TP Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 24: Extending basic banking services to people in Kashmir, J&K Bank has commissioned an ATM at Army Garrison Payerpora in Kupwara and a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at Treasury Premises in Anantnag.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kupwara Major General Abhijit S Pendharkar inaugurated the machine today in presence of Cluster Head Kupwara Shadab Mehboob, Lieutenant Colonel Sudhir Dhankhar besides other bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Abhijit S Pendharkar congratulated the Bank for taking lead in catering to personal as well as business needs of the people of Kupwara town.

While commending the Bank for installing ATM in the garrison, he said that the ATM will help the troops as well as the locals to withdraw money at ease without having to visit the branch physically.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Basharat Qayoom inaugurated the CRM at T P Anantnag on Monday in presence of Bank’s Zonal Head Anantnag Tasaduq Ahmad Dar, Cluster Head Shaista Manzoor amid a gathering of people and bank officials.

While lauding the contribution of J&K bank in economic development of the UT, Deputy Commissioner said that the installation of a CRM will bring further ease for the people availing basic banking services like depositing and receiving the cash even after the banking hours. He urged the people to avail the facility as per their convenience.

Earlier, Zonal Head briefed the DC about the utilities of CRM and reiterated bank’s commitment to provide best banking facilities and financial services to the people irrespective of their location, status and gender. “The commissioning of Cash Recycler Machine here will also help in reducing the footfall at the Bank’s adjacent branches”, he said.