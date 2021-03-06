Two UP residents arrested in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Security forces have arrested two residents of Uttar Pradesh from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir following recovery of a pistol from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Danish Sedaqi and Mohammad Nawshad Nayi, both residents of Rajatpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police, Army and CRPF apprehended the duo during searches at Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district on Friday, they said.

A pistol and 20 rounds were recovered from their possession, they added.