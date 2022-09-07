SRINAGAR, September 7: Police on Wednesday said that two terrorists were killed in a chance encounter in Bejbhera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The Kashmir Police Zone while tweeting wrote, ” Two terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Further details shall follow,”.(AGENCIES)
Two terrorists killed in Chance encounter In Anantnag: Police
