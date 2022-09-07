Govt approves modernisation of 120 schools in Tribal areas

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 07: The Tribal Affairs Department has approved modernisation of 120 schools in tribal areas to provide modern educational facilities in these remotely located schools in an endeavour to promote quality education. In Phase-I of the plan more than 100 schools have already been modernised at a cost of Rs 20.00 Cr

Lieutenant Governor Sh Manoj Sinha, in November 2021, launched the initiative of Tribal Affairs Department to modernise more than 200 schools in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 40.00 Cr. Phase-I of the initiative covering more than 100 schools was completed in April 2022.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department informed that education of tribal students has been emphasised as a top priority and a special budget has been earmarked under the Tribal Education Plan (TEP) first time introduced by the department last year which included enhancement in scholarship, establishment of new hostels, resumption of work on languishing hostels which lacked funding and administrative approval, coaching for UPSC Civil Services Examination, NEET & JEE, modern infrastructure, IT equipment and other measures.

Department has approved modernisation of 120 schools in tribal areas on two different categories. In 48 schools a budget of Rs 20.00 Lakh each has been approved for providing required infrastructure including Teaching-Learning Material (TLM), Furniture, Uniform, Sports equipment, repairs and other basic facilities including toilets etc while in another 72 schools one Smart Classroom each has been approved which includes smart boards, furniture, books and other required material.

Dr Shahid appreciated the role played by Chief Education Officers, Zonal Education Officers, Heads of Institutions and staff of schools selected for modernisation tribal areas, which has yielded visible results in a very short span of time and thousands of tribal students have benefitted under the initiative.

The 48 schools approved for modernisation include 4 in Udhampur, 3 in Reasi, 1 in Anantnag, 3 Ganderbal, 2 in Jammu, 3 in Budgam, 9 in Poonch, 3 in Kishtwar, 4 in Kupwara, 3 in Doda, 4 in Bandipora, 1 in Baramulla, 1 in Kathua, 1 in Samba, 2 in Srinagar and 3 in Rajouri.

The Smart Classrooms approved under the initiative for 72 schools include 10 in Poonch, 15 in Rajouri, 5 in Kupwara, 5 in Bandipora, 3 in Ramban, 3 in Reasi, 3 in Kathua, 2 in Samba, 5 in Ganderbal, 2 in Budgam, 5 Anantnag, 3 in Baramulla, 2 in Shopian, 2 in Pulwama and 2 in Kulgam, 4 in Udhampur. Proposals have also been sought from Districts Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Anantnag for coverage of schools in tribal areas. An amount of Rs 12.00 Cr has been released for the purpose.

Tribal Research Institute (TRI) established in August 2021 as a pioneer in Research and Development for tribal welfare has been entrusted with capacity building programmes for teachers of model tribal schools in coordination with the School Education department at district level.