Secretary NFCH reviews enrollment of militancy affected children for financial assistance

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 7: Secretary, National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), Autonomous organization under the Ministry of Home Affiars, Manoj Pant, today reviewed implementation of rehabilitation programme for child victims of militancy in Kashmir division.

The meeting was attended by Director Social Welfare Department, Kashmir, Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Social Welfare Officers, DDO, NFCH and other concerned officers.

It was informed that 6702 children have been assisted in twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir by NFCH with financial assistance of rupees 50.39 crore. Besides, Rs 1.94 crore have been released in favour of 1071 affected victims during 2021-22 while Rs 63.12 lakh have been released for 392 victims in 2022-23.

Union Secretary stressed on the officers to trace the left out children in their respective districts so they shall be provided financial assistance for rehabilitation.

Pant said that NFCH has not received renewal or fresh cases of large number of eligible children from J&K so far. He asked the concerned officers to expedite the process of tracing eligible children and register them under the project.

He informed that a victim child, qualifying the requisite criteria, once registered is eligible for assistance till 25 years of age. He said the focus is to help them to obtain education and achieve their goals.

Union Secretary further informed that these children are being provided opportunity to visit various cities of the country including Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai for vast exposure.