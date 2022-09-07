Two hybrid LeT terrorists arrested in J&K’s Shopian

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two hybrid terrorists of LeT along with arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Shopian police in a tweet informed, that two hybrids terrorists were arrested by Shopian police.

They have been identified as Faizan Fayaz Bhat of Rafiabad and Yawar Nizam Mir of Konso Shopian.

“Two hybrid terrorist of proscribed outfit LeT Faizan Fayaz Bhat S/o Fayaz Ahmed Bhat R/o Budan Rafiabad and Yawar Nizam Mir S/o Nizamuddin R/o Konso Shopian have been arrested by Shopian Police. Arms and ammunition including two Pistols have been recovered from their possession.” Shopian Police tweeted. (Agencies)