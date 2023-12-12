Two ‘Suspected Individuals’ Arrested In J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 12: The Army on Tuesday said two “suspected individuals” were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district and a pistol was recovered from their possession.

“Based on intelligence inputs, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established on Monday, #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Zabilpura, Bijbehara, Anantnag, two suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 01xPistol & war-like stores,” the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.