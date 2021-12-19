Two snatchers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Jammu Bus Stand Police arrested two snatchers.

As per police sources, an information was received at Police Station Bus Stand regarding snatching of Rs 10,000 from a person namely Surjeet Singh, son of Chater Singh, a resident of Udyanpur District Doda.

Acting swiftly over the information, a team from Police Station Bus Stand led by SHO Inspector Deepankar Singh under the supervision of SDPO City Sharad Kalu apprehended the snatchers along with snatched money.

The arrested snatchers were identified as Ajay Kumar alias Nago, son of late Hans Raj of Gole Puli Panj Peer Talab Tillo District Jammu and Dheeraj Mehra alias Dakshu, son of Yashpal Mehra of Bhagwati Nagar District Jammu.

The modus operandi of these snatchers was that they cut the newspaper pieces in 100 rupee note shape and tie these pieces in handkerchief and on the top of these paper bundle put one note of Rs 100 rupees to befool innocent people and snatch their money.

A case under FIR Number 81/2021 under Section 382 IPC has been registered at Police Station Bus Stand and investigation started.