Shri Maha Ganesh Sabha organises Annual Hawan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Following all Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, people from all walks of life participated in the Annual Hawan at Sharda Mandir Rajinder Nagar Bantalab, here today.

The function was organized by Shri Maha Ganesh Sabha Frisal, Shirpora & Damdulla under the supervision of President Bharat Bhushan Raina for the betterment of the Hindu community, world peace and lifelong members of the Sabha.

The programme commenced yesterday evening, which was followed by Mahayagya, puran ahuti and satsang by devotees.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the hawan and seek blessings of the Lord Ganesha.

While speaking on the occasion, Bharat Bhushan Raina, President of the Sabha asked the devotees to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood as this is the key for the development of country in general and Union Territory in particular. He also asked the people to follow the set protocols of COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, prasad was distributed among the devotees.