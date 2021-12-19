Displaced Kashmiri Sikh Conference condemns sacrilegious act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Displaced Kashmiri Sikhs Conference President has condemned the sacrilegious act at sanctum Darbar Sahib Amritsar.

While talking to reporters, Harmohinder Singh criticized the sacrilegious act by a young man at sanctum Darbar Sahib Amritsar on Saturday evening when religious sermons were being recited by Granthi Sahiban.

“The nefarious act was seen by thousands of devotees live on television. A pall of gloom descended upon the Sikhs all over India and the world. The culprit was immediately overpowered by Sikh priests and other Granthis (priests), stopped him from inflicting injuries with a sword to Sikh priests who were present there and handed over to watch and ward staff of Darbar Sahib. The pilgrims became furious, over the shameful and disrespectful action of sacrilege and thrashed him resulting in his death”, Singh said.

“Punjab and Central Government must take the cognizance of the day-to-day sacrilegious and disrespectful actions in Sikh Gurdwaras”, he added.

Singh warned the Government that if precautionary measures will not be taken seriously there is every apprehension of situation turning ugly.

Harmohinder Singh also condemned the Sunday’s another sacrilegious act in Gurudwara at Kapurthala district of Punjab. “Culprit succeeded in removing the Kesari Nishan (Sikh Gurdwara flag) but Sikh congregation took serious note of that and a large gathering assembled there and in the fit of rage, people killed him there”, he stated.

“We do not endorse killing of anybody but the administration and police absolve the culprits after arrests which shatters the confidence of people and justice is not properly given tantamount to knowing the state for Sikhs”, he added.

He appealed to the SGPC Amritsar to restrict the entry of pilgrims, their entry should be screened thoroughly, if any suspicious person appears there, he must be questioned and later handed over to police.

Among others present were Gurdayal Singh, Deedar Singh, Kulwant Singh, King Pal Singh, Harcharan Singh Wazir, Mahinder Singh, Kawal Nain Singh, Daljit Singh, Vikram Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Harpal Singh, Mangal Singh Sadwani, Angad Singh, Abhijeet Singh, Ravinder Kaur and Sarabjit Singh.