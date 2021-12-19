ANTF arrests three narcotics dealers, recovers 4 kgs cannabis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) today arrested three narcotics dealers and recovered 4 kilograms cannabis from their possession.

According to SP ANTF Vinay Sharma, on specific information the sleuths of ANTF laid a surprise naka near Rail over head bridge near Greater Kailash on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK02CR-2163 and JK12A-6379.

“During checking, the ANTF sleuths recovered 4 kilograms of cannabis from the vehicles and arrested three drug dealers, who were identified as Mohammad Azhar Din and Zahid, both son of Khalid Mehraj of District Anantnag and Binney Gupta, a resident of RS Pura District Jammu”, SP Vinay Sharma informed.

Accordingly, a case FIR Number 14/2021 under Section 8/20/29 of NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested persons and further links of these narcotics dealers are being ascertained viz more arrests are expected, SP ANTF Vinay Sharma said.

He has appealed to the general public for sharing any information regarding such narcotics dealers so that appropriate actions will be taken against them and the menace of drugs is uprooted from our society.