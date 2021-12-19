Cong demands roll back on land use order

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) leaders have demanded roll back on Government order with regard to land use.

In a meeting held at Srinagar at the residence of senior party leader G N Monga on Sunday, the participants vowed to make membership drive a success.

The meeting besides Monga was attended by senior leaders Mohammad Anwar Bhat, Zahid Hussain Jan, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Gulsher Khan and others during which it was vowed to make the party’s membership drive a grand success.

During the meeting the participants demanded roll back on the recent land use order of J&K administration which is bound to cause restlessness in Jammu as well as in Kashmir.

They said that the agricultural land needs to be protected instead of changing its status as a majority of the people in J&K are dependent on agricultural activities.

Monga expressed serious concern over the power supply position in the valley which has worsened in this harsh winter. “With the onset of winter, the unscheduled and extended power cuts have aggravated the woes of people in Kashmir. In both metered and non-metered areas in Kashmir, prolonged and unscheduled power cuts have caused anguish among people who are facing inconvenience with dip in mercury,” he said.