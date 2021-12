Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: A man died due to drowning in Khugoon nallah here, police sources said.

The deceased was identified as Joginder Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, a resident of Chilla District Jammu.

After conducting post-mortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

Manwal Police has taken cognizance in this regard.