Batwal community floats new governing body

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: A meeting of the Batwal Community was held at Jhiri which was attended by a large number of Batwal community members hailing from different corners of J&K UT.

After deliberating on various burning issues pertaining to Batwal Community and in view of its present scenario, the meeting constituted a new governing body named ‘J&K Batwal Sabha’.with Rachpal Kaith, Tilak Raj Bassa and R.L.Kaith as its president, vice president and general secretary, respectively.

Its other office bearers included Bishan Lal Tugga as Joint Secretary; Babu Ram Lakhotra as Organizing Secretary; Panch Joginder Kaith as Publicity Secretary; Ved Parkash Sargotra as Press Secretary; and Karan Kumar Kaith as Treasurer.

Diley Ram Kaith and Havildar Des Ra were nominated as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Sabha, respectively.

Executive Members included Captain Kamal Dass Kaith, Captain Ram Chand Bassa, Havildar Ghari Lal Lakhotra, Havildar Ajay Kumar Kaith, Dev Raj Tugga, Mahesh Bhardwaj and Ram Dass Kaith.

Darshan Lal Motan would be its Chief Advisor.

The body was chosen under the supervision of JMC Corporator Rashpal Bhardwaj.