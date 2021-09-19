Two Sisters Dies, As Many Persons Injured In Accident On Srinagar-Leh Highway

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Two sisters were killed and as many persons, including their father, were injured in a road accident on Srinagar-Leh national highway on Sunday, official sources said.

They said a private car on way to Srinagar skidded off the road at Zero point Zojila pass resulting in injuries to four persons.

The injured were rescued and shifted to hospital where two of them identified as Taheena Parveen (28) and Tahira Bano (18), daughters of Nissar Ahmad Lone, resident of Drass, at present Kangan, were declared brought dead. Nissar Ahmad Lone and another person Reyaz Ahmad Mir have been admitted to Sonamarg hospital.

Police has registered a case and initiated proceedings, they said. (Agencies)