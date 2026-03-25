Two Section Officers Given Stop-Gap Charge As Under Secretaries In J&K Secretariat

JAMMU, Mar 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered a stop-gap arrangement in the Secretariat by placing two Section Officers as Under Secretaries in the Government.

According to an order, sanction has been accorded to the placement of two officers as Under Secretaries in their own pay and grade, with charge allowance as admissible under rules.

The order has been issued vide Government Order No. 470-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated March 23, 2026, and signed by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, M. Raju.

The arrangement shall remain in force for a period of six months or till the posts are filled on a regular basis on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier.

The order further states that the arrangement will not confer any preferential right for regular promotion and will remain subject to the outcome of any pending court cases.

Meanwhile, the officers will continue at their present places of posting until further orders, it added.

See Order Copy Click Here……