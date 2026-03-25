RBI organizes workshop for LDMs, DDMs and LDOs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 24: A workshop organised by the RBI for Lead District Managers (LDMs), District Development Managers (DDMs) and Lead District Officers (LDOs) of the UTs was held here today.

The event was graced by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, as the chief guest and Shailendra Kumar, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, as guest of honour in the presence of Chandrashekhar Azad, Regional Director, RBI Jammu.

It was attended by dignitaries including Nisha Nambiar, CGM-i-C, RBI, Mumbai; Amitava Chatterjee, MD&CEO, J&K Bank Ltd., Jammu and Lead District Managers (LDMs), District Development Managers (DDMs) and Lead District Officers (LDOs) of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

In his inaugural address, RBI Regional Director, while welcoming the participants, stated that the objective behind conduct of such workshops is to update and sensitize LDMs, DDMs and LDOs about their roles and responsibilities under the LBS, the best practices of communication and various guidelines of RBI.

He highlighted the various initiatives taken by RBI in furthering Financial Inclusion like raising the limit for collateral-free agriculture loans to Rs 2 lakh per borrower, doubling collateral-free loan limit for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, effective April 1, 2026; release of National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) 2025-2030 etc.

The Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo emphasised the need for enhancing term loan lending to the agriculture sector to support long-term investments and improve productivity.

While appreciating the achievement of 75.74 per cent of the target set under Priority Sector Lending for FY 2025-26, he urged field-level functionaries to devise targeted strategies to improve credit flow in underperforming segments, particularly education and housing.

During the workshop, various thematic sessions like Lead Bank Scheme, Expectations and Way Forward, Role of UTLBC in implementation of LBS, Preparation of PLP and its culmination into ACP, Challenges and Way Forward, Role of Government Sponsored Schemes in Financial Inclusion and Capacity Building session on Communication, Leadership & Stress Management were conducted to enhance the knowledge and capacity of participants.

An experience sharing session was also conducted, featuring insightful presentations by LDMs and DDMs, who shared their success stories and field experiences.