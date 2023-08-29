Two policemen killed in attack in Pak

Islamabad, Aug 29 : Two policemen have been killed and three others injured in an attack in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The policemen were on a routine patrolling duty in Lakki Marwat district of the province on Monday when they were attacked by unknown militants, the police told media.

The attackers ambushed the police vehicle and sprayed bullets at the cops before fleeing the scene, the police said.

The injured policemen were shifted to a nearby hospital, with one of them in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.