Two OGWs booked under PSA in Doda: Police

JAMMU, July 2: Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) for their subversive activities in Doda district, police said on Saturday.

According to a statement, that on the basis of Police investigation two OGWs namely Saqib Hussain Mir son of Mohabat Hussain Mir of tehsil Chiralla and Adil Iqbal Batt son of Mohd Iqbal Batt of tehsil Bhagwah were found running militant module to revive militancy in Doda region on the behest of one local militant namely Mohd Amin alias Khubaib som of Dawood Butt of Thathri.

The statement reads that Iqbal, among others, joined militancy in early nineties and crossed the border for getting arms training and is presently operating from Pak.

It added that Saqib on the behest of Pakistan based local militant Mohd Amin was continuously instigating the youth to join militancy.

“Adil Iqbal Batt was also persuading the youth to join militancy and he was also apprehended with arms, ammunition and incriminating material in Thathri area. In this regard, a case was registered against him under relevant section of law at PS Thathri,” it added.

The statement reads that their activities were highly detrimental and prejudicial to the security of J-K.

“Therefore, acting on the dossier of Police, District Magistrate Doda ordered detention of the duo under Public Safety Act to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of Jammu and Kashmir,” it added. (KNO)