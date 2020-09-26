Two officers transferred

Excelsior Correspondent
Jammu, Sept 26: The Government today ordered transfer and postings of two officers.
Vinay Khosla, Deputy Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board.
Hilal Ahmad Mir, presently deployed in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board.
Editorial
Release pending payments to MSMEs
No mechanism to check prices of essentials