Two officers transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 26: The Government today ordered transfer and postings of two officers.

Vinay Khosla, Deputy Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board.

Hilal Ahmad Mir, presently deployed in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board.