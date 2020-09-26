Advisor Bhatnagar reviews arrangements for Covid-19 patients

*Directs for formation of specialist teams for better patient care

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a high level meeting to review the arrangements and other facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo; Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr. Renu Sharma; Principal GMC, Dr. Nasib Chand Digra; Medical Superintendent GMC, Dr. Keerti Sharma; Medical Superintendent, Govt. Hospital Gandhinagar, Dr. L.D Bhagat; Medical Superintendent Chest Disease Hospital, Dr. Rajeshwar Sharma; HODs of different sections of GMC and other concerned officials

The Advisor directed the officials that Plasma Therapy as approved by the ICMR can be started at the earliest at GMC so that better patient care is provided to the general public.

Advisor Bhatnagar asked the officers that dedicated medical teams with specialists from anesthesia, general medicine and other medical specialities should be constituted and given clear responsibility for proper and effective treatment of the patients for which they would also be held accountable.

Underscoring the need for effective treatment of the patients, the Advisor maintained that approved Clinical Management Protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR should be strictly followed while dealing with the COVID patients.

He directed them to ensure that these guidelines are also followed across all the district hospitals and other dedicated COVID health centers of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed upon the officers that proper patient attendant protocol should also be followed across all hospitals.

Advisor impressed upon the officers that oxygen supply in the hospitals should be properly maintained and effectively used. He asked them to provide oxygen as per the required protocols to the patients besides the run time control of flow of oxygen should be maintained by experts.

Stressing on the effective monitoring of COVID patients and other general patients, the Advisor directed the officials to install CCTV cameras immediately besides the Public Address System should also be installed for better coordination of hospital administration.

Advisor Bhatnagar instructed the Principal, GMC to ensure that sufficient medical staff is available there for managing the COVID patients in the hospital. He directed him that proper duty rosters for faculty ,residents, nursing staff and others should be maintained for better treatment of patients and there should be clear accountability. Laxity and absenteeism will be severely dealt with.

The Advisor further instructed the Director Health Jammu that anesthesia specialists and technicians be deployed in Associated Hospitals so that the ventilators and other facilities in these hospitals can be run smoothly and without any delay.