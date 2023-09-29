Two Mortar Shells Found Along IB In J&K’s Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, Sep 29: Two old mortar shells were found in a farm along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Friday, officials said.

A farmer found the two live mortar shells while ploughing his farm in Patti Meru hamlet along the IB in Hiranagar sector, they said.

The farmer informed the police and BSF, who swung into action and recovered the two shells, they said.

The mortrar shells were safely defused. (Agencies)