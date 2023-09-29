EMPLOYMENT (29-09-2023)

REQUIRED

1 Two Persons Required for Godown (AS Godown worker)

2 Two Persons Required as computer operator

Qualification Min 12, AGE MAX-32

Salary -8000-8500 negotiable .

Add: Arora LifeSciences

Plot No-108, Yard-6 Transport Nagar, Narwal Jammu.

Mob-9086013196

WE ARE HIRING!

Sales Executive Required for Automobile Industry

10 No’s

Salary + Incentive

Kindly send your CV

swastikev@gmail.com

Contact: 9070105000 / 9419191575

Urgently

Required staff for restaurant

We’ re hiring

(Join Our team member)

3 Helper’s M/F 4 Waiter’s M/F

4 Chef M/F 1 Chinese Chef

2 Indian Chef 1 Continental Chef

Minimum Experience- 5 year’s

Minimum Qualification – 10 Pass

Bring Your document’s all like experience/Qualification/I.D’s/address proof

Address- Talab Tillo Camp Road Jammu

Call Manager- 8082063776

Required

Customer Success Representatives for Global Clients

Customer success experience preferred

Freshers are also encouraged to apply

Excellent English Fluency

Hours: American/Canadian shift

Salary: 3.5 to 5.5 lakhs p.a.

Send resumes at info@kluvor.co