People Celebrates Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi At Hazratbal Shrine In J&K’s Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: The streets filled with people as Eid Milad un-Nabi procession was taken in downtown, Srinagar. The procession started from various mosques in Srinagar and proceeded through the city streets.

People gathered at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar to offer prayers on the auspicious day. The streets along the procession routes were decorated with colourful banners, flags, and lights.

People came out in large numbers to witness and participate in the event. The procession displayed a vibrant display of religious fervour. Devotees offered prayers, chanted hymns, and recited verses from the Holy Quran as they walked. Many people carry colourful banners and posters with religious messages.

The procession also included floats and decorated vehicles depicting scenes from the life of the Prophet. These floats are adorned with flowers, lights, and religious motifs.

As the procession moves through the city, people join in along the way, swelling the numbers. The atmosphere was filled with joy and enthusiasm, with participants expressing their love and respect for the Prophet.

Earlier on the occasion of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, the convenor of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) joined the Muslim community at Sabri Masjid and took part in the mass prayers.

The members of the IMF along with thousands of Muslims participated in the mass prayers organized on the occasion. Later the members of the Indian Minorities Foundation participated in the religious procession which was taken out to mark the celebrations for the day.

While participating in the panel discussion, Dr Faizi said, “Prophet Muhammad Sahab through his teachings has always preached the message of peace, harmony, brotherhood, unity, and equality. His teachings forbid any form of discrimination amongst individuals based upon religion, community, or any other factor, and consider all humans as equals.

Dr. Faize further added that, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayas’ has ensured the benefits of government policies and development reaches to every section of the society especially the marginalized and socially deprived people which is also the basis of Prophet Muhammad’s teachings”.

He appreciated the work being done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to uplift the Pasmanda community and provide equal opportunities to all communities.

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies.

Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts. (Agencies)