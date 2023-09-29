Two Punjab Residents Arrested With Drugs In J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Sep 29: Police on Friday arrested two Punjab residents and recovered a large quantity of contraband substances from them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police party of police station Qazigund during patrolling noticed two persons roaming in suspicious condition carrying luggage bags and were intercepted.

Police said after noticing the police party, both tried to flee the spot but were chased and apprehended tactfully.

During the checking of their luggage bags, 19 kg of poppy straw-like contraband substances were recovered from them.

The duo was identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Shairiwala Ludhiana, Punjab, and Harvinder Singh, of Walipor Khurad Ludhiana, Punjab.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at police station Qazigund, and an investigation has been taken up, police added.

Police have urged the masses to, if they witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near, contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112 to curb the menace of drugs in society.