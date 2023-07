Two Local LeT Militants Carried Out Attack On Non-Local Labourers In J&K’s Shopian, Say Police

Srinagar, Jul 14: Two local militants of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba are believed to be behind the attack on three non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, officials have said.

Kashmir Police chief Vijay Kumar has directed personnel to apprehend those responsible for the attack as soon as possible.

Militants on Thursday shot at and injured three non-local labourers at Gagran village of the south Kashmir district. The injured labourers were identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav — all residents of Bihar’s Supaul district.

Two masked men entered the first floor of a building at Gagran and fired on the three labourers.

The officials said on Friday that based on human and technical intelligence, the police believe two local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants carried out the attack.

“Two local boys affiliated with the proscribed LeT outfit are believed to be responsible for the attack,” they said.

“Raids are being carried out in adjoining villages and various parts of the district,” the officials added.

Many terror associates have been picked up and their sustained questioning is underway, the officials said, adding that the police have got vital clues in the case.

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar reviewed the overall security in the district, especially in areas where non-locals and members of the minority community reside, the officials said.

Security has been beefed up in such areas, they said.

“Kumar directed the police to catch those responsible for the attack as soon as possible and bring them to justice,” the officials said.

Thursday’s firing incident was the second such attack on non-locals in Kashmir this year. (Agencies)