No Flat Rate On Electricity For Employees Staying In Jammu, Srinagar Govt Quarters

JAMMU, July 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday withdrew its 2013 order regarding payment of electricity charges by its employees residing in official quarters at Jammu and Srinagar at flat rates.

“The Government Order No. 301-GAD of 2013, dated 20.02.2013, pertaining to the payment of electricity charges by Government employees residing in Government Quarters at Srinagar and Jammu at flat rates, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” read the government order.