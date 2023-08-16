Two labourers killed in Leh blast

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 16: Two labourers hailing from Jharkhand were killed and another injured in a mine blast at Lukung in this district in the Union Territory of Ladakh this evening.

As per reports, one of the labourers reportedly stepped over the mine near fencing of ITBP camp after unloading cement at Lukung and got injured.

Two seriously injured labourers succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to hospital at Tangtse.

Their identity couldn’t be ascertained immediately but they reportedly hailed from Jharkhand.

The administration has established contact with families of the deceased whose bodies have been kept in the hospital for post-mortem.

Tangtse Police Station has started investigations in the case after registration of the First Information Report (FIR).