J&K Speedball Team leaves for Nat’l C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Speedball Association flagged off the team for the national championship here today.

The team was flagged off for the upcoming 11th National Speedball Championship 2023 to be held at New Delhi from August 18 to 20.

A.K Attri (Chief Advisor J&K Sports Speedball Association) was the chief guest on this occasion while the GRP officers graced the occasion as guests of honour on the directions of SSP Railways Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith, Albeena Malik, SDPO Railways Jammu, Naresh Sharma, DySP GRP Lines and President of Association, Tarun Uppal were also present on the occasion.

The selection of the team was finalized under the guidelines of Sunny Nanda (General Secretary JKSSB and Chief Co-coordinator SPAA India. SHO GRP Jammu Niaz Ahmed, Inspector Bimal Indu from GRP lines, Inspector Darshan Singh from GRP lines and Aastha Nanda were present on the occasion.

A.K Attri appreciated the team and Coaches Renu Devi, Sahil Janua, Anju Devi, Amir Koshal. SDPO, Railways Albeena Malik also distributed speedball kits among the selected players.

The player are Eklavya Mohan Bargotra, Hari Om Sharma, Natanshveer Singh Jamwal, Utkarsh Dev Singh, Shiv Rudhar Pratap, Shivam Chandan, Shaurya Veer Singh, Koushki Charak, Megha Pathania, Aryana Choudhary, Hitashi Pathania, Aahil Anand, Manvendra Sinh, Sannath Andotra, Lavya Mahajan, Tanshiq Mahajan, Daksh Rasotra, Banshika Rasotra, Sushant Thakur, Kapish Dogra, Ayush Sharma ,Shivam Lachiyale, Rehaan, Prafful Kumar, Tanmay Verma, Ishant Manhotra, Divanshu Tandan, Jaspreet Singh, Sayam Gupta, Mohd.Arshad and Dhruv Choudhary.