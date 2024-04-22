Two Independents File Nomination Papers For 02-Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: Two candidates filed their nomination papers from the 02-Srinagar Parliamentary constituency today for the Lok Sabha Elections-2024 to be held on May 13, 2024 (Monday).

The candidates, namely Sheeban Ashai and Nisar Ahmad Ahangar filed their nomination papers as independents in the Office of Returning Officer(RO) 02- Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

The last day for filing of nomination papers in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is April 25, 2024 (Thursday) upto 3 pm.