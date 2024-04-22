Hajj Committee Announces Vaccination Schedule For Selected Haj Pilgrims Of J&K UT

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: The J&K Hajj Committee today announced the Vaccination Schedule for selected Haj Pilgrims of J&K UT.

The vaccination camps shall be held as per the below mentioned schedule.

Date District Cover Number Time Venue 25th April Srinagar 4 to 678 10.00 am to 1.00 pm Bait-ul-Hujaj Haj House Bemina 679 to 1298 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm 26th April …do… 1311 to 1879 10.00 am to 1.00 pm …do… 1888 to 2294 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm 27th April …do… 2295 to 2743 10.00 am to 1.00 pm …do… 2746 to 3180 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm 29th April …do… 3181 to 3478 10.00 am to 1.00 pm …do… 3492 to 4018 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm 26th to 30th April Anantnag All selected pilgrims of Distt. Anantnag 10.00 am to 4.00 pm Venue to be decided by CMO Anantnag 25th to 29th April Bandipora All selected pilgrims of Distt. Bandipora 10 am to 4 pm Venue to be decided by CMO Bandipora 25th to 29th April Baramulla All selected pilgrims of Distt. Baramulla 10 am to 4 pm Venue to be decided by CMO Baramulla 25th to 29th April Budgam All selected pilgrims of Distt. Budgam 10 am to 4 pm Venue to be decided by CMO Budgam 25th to 29th April Ganderbal All selected pilgrims of Distt. Ganderbal 10 am to 4 pm Venue to be decided by CMO Ganderbal 25th to 29th April Kulgam All selected pilgrims of Distt. Kulgam 10 am to 4 pm Venue to be decided by CMO Kulgam 25th to 29th April Kupwara All selected pilgrims of Distt. Kupwara 10 am to 4 pm Venue to be decided by CMO Kupwara 25th to 29th April Pulwama All selected pilgrims of Distt. Pulwama 10 am to 4 pm Venue to be decided by CMO Pulwama 25th to 29th April Shopian All selected pilgrims of Distt. Shopian 10 am to 4 pm Venue to be decided by CMO Shopian

The pilgrims are accordingly advised to attend their respective camps on the scheduled date and time.

Further, it was given out that the schedule for the vaccination of Jammu division pilgrims shall be notified separately.