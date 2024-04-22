Hajj Committee Announces Vaccination Schedule For Selected Haj Pilgrims Of J&K UT

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: The J&K Hajj Committee today announced the Vaccination Schedule for selected Haj Pilgrims of J&K UT.
The vaccination camps shall be held as per the below mentioned schedule.
|Date
|District
|Cover Number
|Time
|Venue
|25th April
|Srinagar
|4 to 678
|10.00 am to 1.00 pm
|
Bait-ul-Hujaj Haj House Bemina
|679 to 1298
|2.00 pm to 4.00 pm
|26th April
|…do…
|1311 to 1879
|10.00 am to 1.00 pm
|…do…
|1888 to 2294
|2.00 pm to 4.00 pm
|27th April
|…do…
|2295 to 2743
|10.00 am to 1.00 pm
|…do…
|2746 to 3180
|2.00 pm to 4.00 pm
|29th April
|…do…
|3181 to 3478
|10.00 am to 1.00 pm
|…do…
|3492 to 4018
|2.00 pm to 4.00 pm
|26th to 30th April
|Anantnag
|All selected pilgrims of Distt. Anantnag
|10.00 am to 4.00 pm
|Venue to be decided by CMO Anantnag
|25th to 29th April
|Bandipora
|All selected pilgrims of Distt. Bandipora
|10 am to 4 pm
|Venue to be decided by CMO Bandipora
|25th to 29th April
|Baramulla
|All selected pilgrims of Distt. Baramulla
|10 am to 4 pm
|Venue to be decided by CMO Baramulla
|25th to 29th April
|Budgam
|All selected pilgrims of Distt. Budgam
|10 am to 4 pm
|Venue to be decided by CMO Budgam
|25th to 29th April
|Ganderbal
|All selected pilgrims of Distt. Ganderbal
|10 am to 4 pm
|Venue to be decided by CMO Ganderbal
|25th to 29th April
|Kulgam
|All selected pilgrims of Distt. Kulgam
|10 am to 4 pm
|Venue to be decided by CMO Kulgam
|25th to 29th April
|Kupwara
|All selected pilgrims of Distt. Kupwara
|10 am to 4 pm
|Venue to be decided by CMO Kupwara
|25th to 29th April
|Pulwama
|All selected pilgrims of Distt. Pulwama
|10 am to 4 pm
|Venue to be decided by CMO Pulwama
|25th to 29th April
|Shopian
|All selected pilgrims of Distt. Shopian
|10 am to 4 pm
|Venue to be decided by CMO Shopian
The pilgrims are accordingly advised to attend their respective camps on the scheduled date and time.
Further, it was given out that the schedule for the vaccination of Jammu division pilgrims shall be notified separately.