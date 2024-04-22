J&K | Govt Employee Killed In Terror Attack In Rajouri

JAMMU, Apr 22: A Government employee was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in another targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir this evening. Mohammad Razaq was shot at soon after he came out of a mosque at Shadra Sharief area of Rajouri. He died of his injuries in a hospital.

The 40-year-old was an employee in the social welfare department.

Razaq’s brother is a soldier in the Territorial Army, they said. The terrorists opened fire from a close range, the officials said.